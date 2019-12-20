× Free lunch and toy giveaway being held Saturday in King

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The American Legion received toy donations from across Stokes County.

Normally they gather in toys for around 200 families, but this year they received enough for an estimated 300 to 400.

A representative said they are looking for over 100 more families to give gifts to before Monday.

The toy drive has been going on for over 19 years.

The organizers are holding a free lunch and toy giveaway at the old corral building, at 750 Meadowbrook Drive, in King at 2 p.m. tomorrow.

36.273676 -80.379174