× Former Greensboro Police Chief Ken Miller placed on administrative leave after SLED investigation in Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The City of Greenville released information Thursday afternoon saying Greenville Police Chief and former Greensboro Police Chief Ken Miller and Interim Captain Jason Rampey were placed on administrative leave, WSPA reports.

City officials said Deputy Chief Howie Thompson will be acting police chief.

On Wednesday WSPA reported that a letter from the First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe on Dec. 17 said there was not sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against Miller.

Pascoe reviewed material regarding complaints of official misconduct following a request from the 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins. This was in partnership with an investigation launched by SLED.

In the letter, Pascoe said although he and SLED are “concerned” by some of the actions revealed by the investigation, there was no criminal wrongdoing by Miller or any other parties involved in the investigation.

The letter also detailed three incidents where Miller was accused of official misconduct, which included alleged preferential treatment given to a man who donated to the Greenville Police Foundation and then was let off on a charge of public intoxication.