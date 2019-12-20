× 2 Mebane men face kidnapping, rape charges in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two Mebane men are facing sex offense charges in Orange County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deandre Edwards, 29, and Derrick Tate, 33, are each charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sexual offense and kidnapping.

The kidnapping and assault were reported late Wednesday.

After receiving a call about a victim needing assistance, deputies responded to the area of Alice Miller Court, not far from the Efland-Cheeks Community Center.

Deputies located a woman in apparent distress running along the roadway. She told deputies what happened and was able to name her alleged assailants, with whom she was acquainted.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies located the men in a vehicle not far from the scene.

Edwards is being held under a $480,000 secured bond and Tate is being held under a $610,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6, 2020.