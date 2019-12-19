Woman taken to hospital after stabbing at Greensboro Applebee’s

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at a Greensboro Applebee's on Thursday night.
The stabbing was reported around 7:15 p.m. at the Applebee's at 4406 W. Wendover Ave.
Greensboro police say two women got into a dispute and one of the women was stabbed.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other woman has been taken into custody.
Greensboro police have not released the name of the suspect or the victim.
36.072635 -79.791975