Woman taken to hospital after stabbing at Greensboro Applebee’s

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at a Greensboro Applebee's on Thursday night.

The stabbing was reported around 7:15 p.m. at the Applebee's at 4406 W. Wendover Ave.

Greensboro police say two women got into a dispute and one of the women was stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other woman has been taken into custody.

Greensboro police have not released the name of the suspect or the victim.