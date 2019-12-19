× Taco Bell to add 21 one-dollar items to its menu in 2020

Taco bell is revamping its dollar menu in 2020.

Tuesday the Mexican fast-food chain announced it will be adding 21-new offerings to its dollar menu next year.

Double-stacked tacos will kick it off.

They are available in three flavors: Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar, and Reaper Ranch.

The double-stacked tacos go on sale for one buck and for a limited time starting on December 26th.

This will more than double the current lineup, which current offers eight different items: The Beefy Fritos Burrito, Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt, Cheesy Roll Up, Cinnamon Twists, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Spicy Tostado and Triple Layer Nachos.