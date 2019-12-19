Robbery at Wells Fargo in Mebane caught on video; police searching for suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEBANE, N.C. — Police are searching for the men behind a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo in Mebane.

At about 4:17 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank at 820 S. Fifth St. in Mebane.

Officers say three masked men came into the bank, armed with handguns and shotguns, and demanded money.

No one was injured, but the robbers did leave with an undetermined amount of money.

Witnesses say the first man was about 5-foot-7 and was holding a small semi-automatic handgun. He wore a "Scream" mask, a tan Carhartt jacket, light color pants, white tennis shoes and yellow gloves.

The second suspect, who had a shotgun, was described as a 6-foot-4 man. He wore a white mask covering his face, a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, dark shoes and yellow gloves.

The third suspect, 5-foot-10, was carrying a trash bag. He wore a white mask, dark jacket with a hood, dark jeans, dark shoes and yellow gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031.