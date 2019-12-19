Neighbors shocked after shots fired into home, car on Rivermeade Drive in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point police are investigating a shooting at a home on Rivermeade Drive.

Reports say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The homeowner, who didn't want to be named, said she heard gunfire, went to her window and witnessed her home and cars get shot at.

One of those bullets went into her home, another shattered her front door and several hit one of her cars.

"One of the shots hit my gas tank, went into my back passenger door, busted my window, hit my dashboard, one launched into my headrest," she said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. The woman said she and her niece were sitting in their living room when they first heard the shots.

"We decided to get up and go to the door and see what it was," she said.

She said she saw a man running down the street trying to get away from a car.

"I guess the guy was trying to avoid the shots and he kind of ducked in between my cars. Two of the shots hit my house, and we just shut the door and got down and slid," she said.

Several of the people living in the area said they're shocked because something like that doesn't happen in their neighborhood.

"It goes to show that it can be anywhere. You know we can't even be safe in our own homes just sitting there," she said.

Police encourage anyone who has information on this shooting to immediately call 911.