Man, woman charged with concealing death after body of missing man found in vehicle outside Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday, deputies responded to a report of two missing people at a home in Thomasville: 37-year-old Toby Linthicum, of Thomasville, and his young daughter.

The girl was found safe and uninjured that same day, and officers say she was reunited with her mother.

On Sunday, Thomasville police found Linthicum’s vehicle with Linthicum dead inside on Etta Lane, just outside of city limits.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Officer responded to join the investigation.

Deputies ruled the death suspicious, and Linthicum was sent to the medical examiner in Raleigh for an autopsy.

Two people were arrested Wednesday and accused of hiding Linthicum’s death.

Tessa Rae McCormick, 36, of Thomasville, was charged with felony concealment of a death, felony sale and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

According to arrest warrants, McCormick gave the victim 15 mg of Oxycodone before his death.

Kevin Bernard Ross II, 47, of Thomasville, was charged with felony concealment of death.

They were both placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $100,00 secured bond.