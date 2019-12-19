× Man charged in September break-in, arson in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a September break-in and arson in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Griffith McClain Griffey, 32, is charged with felony second-degree arson, two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, felony larceny of a firearm, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a stolen firearm by a felon and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

On Sept. 29, deputies came to 1025 Hanner Hill Road regarding an arson. The victim said he came home to find his home on fire and called 911.

After firefighters responded and put the fire out, it was discovered that the home had been broken into and numerous firearms had been stolen. It was determined by investigators that accelerants were used to set the home on fire.

There were four additional burglaries reported at the residence between Oct. 26 and Dec. 15.

On Dec. 15, deputies came to the home regarding a burglary in progress and found Griffey in the house.

Detectives determined that Griffey was responsible for the Sept. 29 incident, the release said.

Griffey is being held in the Randolph County Jail under an $80,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.