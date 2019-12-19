× Man accused of shooting woman in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting on Saturday, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcos Curtis Chaney, 25, of Ruffin, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, possession of a stolen firearm and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

On Saturday at 3:45 p.m., deputies came to Annie Penn Hospital regarding a shooting victim.

The victim was shot in the upper part of her leg. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Following an investigation, Chaney was arrested and charged.

Chaney is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $300,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2, 2020.