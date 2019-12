REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A donkey got separated from its family just a week before Christmas, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the lost donkey appeared in a lot with two other donkeys Wednesday on Crezenzo Road in Reidsville.

Now, the story has a happy ending.

The sheriff’s office says the lost donkey reunited with its family at about 10:08 a.m. on Thursday.