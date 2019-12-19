High Point grandmother moves into new home after losing all of her belongings in a fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Weeks after losing all of her belongings in a fire, a High Point grandmother learned there's a deeper meaning to the season of giving.

Sonya Cureton had just moved into her home with her three grandchildren in early November. Less than 24 hours after moving everything in, her house caught fire.

When FOX8 first met Cureton, she watched as firefighters hosed down a pile of burning insulation in her front yard.

The only thing to make it out of the fire at her Camden Street home was a Dollar Store broom. Now weeks later she has a new home all thanks to the community.

“I’m just grateful. This is the best Christmas ever,” Cureton said.

Donations started flooding in after FOX8's initial story. Everything in Cureton's new house was given to her by the community -- clothing, appliances and furniture.

American Dream Leasing and Financing, based out of High Point, filled Cureton's home with brand new furniture Thursday morning.

The team drove all night after making a delivery in Florida. They brought in and assembled furniture for her living room, kitchen and three bedrooms.

“Everything is lovely. I am so grateful. Thank you so much,” Cureton said.

“We go into high-end homes all the time and we always have an excess of furniture. Let’s give it back," said Alan Turner, with American Dream.

He believes Cureton gave the team an unexpected gift in return.

“Because we’re the ones that get that amazing feeling from giving back and I want everybody to feel like how we feel today. It’s amazing. Especially when you’re doing it in your community," Turner said.

“I’m just excited. I’m excited for myself. I’m excited for the children. I’m glad that the community just came together. It was like a puzzle and everybody came and put the puzzle back together for us. Like I said God had another plan. A better plan. I like his plan," Cureton said.

Cureton and her grandchildren plan to decorate their new Christmas tree this weekend.