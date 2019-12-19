Guilford County leaders to discuss $2 billion plan to build and improve schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch Live at 9 a.m.: County leaders, school board committee discuss $2 billion plan to build and improve schools

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A $2 billion plan could make a long list of changes to Guilford County Schools.

Thursday morning the plan will take a step forward, while the school board's facilities planning committee and the county commission sit down to discuss it.

The overall goal is to fully renovate and rebuild the facilities that are in poor condition, while building in growing areas and making sure that schools are safe.

The $2 billion plan includes the closure of 13 schools, rebuilding old schools and building new ones.

The district unveiled a long-range facilities master plan proposal during a joint meeting of the Guilford County Board of Education and Board of Commissioners on Nov. 26.

The proposal is expected to cost about $2,045,678,606 with hopes to complete everything within about 10 to 15 years in 3-to-5-year phases.

Of that $2 billion, the largest single focus area is rebuilding schools, estimated at $769.4 million.

Another $423 million would be slated for full school renovations, and $254.5 million would go toward new school construction.

The plan also includes 24 building closures.

Thirteen of those closures are schools, including:

Brown Summit Middle School

Cone Elementary School

Doris Henderson Newcomers School

Erwin Montessori

Hampton Elementary School

Madison Elementary School

Murphey Elementary School

Oak Hill Elementary School

Peeler Elementary School

SCALE-Greensboro/Twilight High School

Southern Elementary School

Sumner Elementary School

Wiley Elementary School

Another 11 administrative buildings would also close, including Merritt Drive Annex, Prescott Street Tech Department, Lees Chapel, Franklin Boulevard/Moen Transportation, Eugene Street, Laughlin Professional Center, Psychological Services, Market Street, Grimes Avenue Warehouse and Naco Road Maintenance.

GCS lists the reason for these proposed closures as "a result of program moves, school and administrative consolidation."

Out of the ashes, however, GCS proposes building a new high school with an aviation technology magnet program among seven new schools, adding additions to three existing schools and rebuilding a slew of local schools.

“This plan doesn’t recommend patching aging facilities that have been deteriorating for decades,” said GCS Superintendent Sharon Contreras in a news release. “This plan would transform our facilities not only for our current students, but for future generations.”

This is a list of the 22 schools that would be rebuilt under this proposal:

Allen Jay Elementary

Bessemer Elementary

Brooks Global Studies Elementary

Claxton Elementary

Foust Elementary

Frazier Elementary

Irving Park Elementary

Jackson 6-12 Preparatory Academy

Joyner Elementary

Kirkman Park Elementary (which would become a visual/performing arts magnet elementary school)

Kiser Middle

Millis Road Elementary

Montlieu Academy of Technology

Morehead Elementary

Northwood Elementary

Page High (on Cone Elementary School's site and moving the biomedical/health sciences academy to this school)

Peck Elementary (which would become a regional expeditionary K-8 magnet school)

Southern High

Sternberger Elementary

Vandalia Elementary

Washington Elementary (as a K-8 computer science magnet school)

Weaver Academy

This is a list of the 19 schools, which are in the worst condition compared to the cost of replacement, slated for full renovations:

Newcomers School (Academy at Smith site)

Allen Middle

Alternative Programs (Weaver site)

Andrews High

Erwin Montessori (Archer site)

General Greene Elementary

Grimsley High

High Point Central High

Jones K-8 (with an addition)

Lincoln Academy 4-8

Early College High School Leadership Academy (Swann site)

Northeast High

Parkview Village Elementary

Penn-Griffen 6-12 VPA

Sedgefield Elementary

Shadybrook Elementary

Smith High

Welborn/Kearns 6-12

Western High

This update comes after the district released a report in January stating that the district would need to spend $1.5 billion to fix old, crumbling schools and buildings.

