Guilford County leaders to discuss $2 billion plan to build and improve schools

Watch Live at 9 a.m.: County leaders, school board committee discuss $2 billion plan to build and improve schools
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A $2 billion plan could make a long list of changes to Guilford County Schools.
Thursday morning the plan will take a step forward, while the school board's facilities planning committee and the county commission sit down to discuss it.
The $2 billion plan includes the closure of 13 schools, rebuilding old schools and building new ones.
The district unveiled a long-range facilities master plan proposal during a joint meeting of the Guilford County Board of Education and Board of Commissioners on Nov. 26.
The proposal is expected to cost about $2,045,678,606 with hopes to complete everything within about 10 to 15 years in 3-to-5-year phases.
The goal of the plan is to fully renovate and rebuild facilities that are in the worse conditions, launch construction to accommodate growing areas, make sure schools are safe, invest in technology and more.
Of that $2 billion, the largest single focus area is rebuilding schools, estimated at $769.4 million.
Another $423 million would be slated for full school renovations, and $254.5 million would go toward new school construction.
The plan also includes 24 building closures.
Thirteen of those closures are schools, including:
- Brown Summit Middle School
- Cone Elementary School
- Doris Henderson Newcomers School
- Erwin Montessori
- Hampton Elementary School
- Madison Elementary School
- Murphey Elementary School
- Oak Hill Elementary School
- Peeler Elementary School
- SCALE-Greensboro/Twilight High School
- Southern Elementary School
- Sumner Elementary School
- Wiley Elementary School
Another 11 administrative buildings would also close, including Merritt Drive Annex, Prescott Street Tech Department, Lees Chapel, Franklin Boulevard/Moen Transportation, Eugene Street, Laughlin Professional Center, Psychological Services, Market Street, Grimes Avenue Warehouse and Naco Road Maintenance.
GCS lists the reason for these proposed closures as "a result of program moves, school and administrative consolidation."
Out of the ashes, however, GCS proposes building a new high school with an aviation technology magnet program among seven new schools, adding additions to three existing schools and rebuilding a slew of local schools.
“This plan doesn’t recommend patching aging facilities that have been deteriorating for decades,” said GCS Superintendent Sharon Contreras in a news release. “This plan would transform our facilities not only for our current students, but for future generations.”
This is a list of the 22 schools that would be rebuilt under this proposal:
- Allen Jay Elementary
- Bessemer Elementary
- Brooks Global Studies Elementary
- Claxton Elementary
- Foust Elementary
- Frazier Elementary
- Irving Park Elementary
- Jackson 6-12 Preparatory Academy
- Joyner Elementary
- Kirkman Park Elementary (which would become a visual/performing arts magnet elementary school)
- Kiser Middle
- Millis Road Elementary
- Montlieu Academy of Technology
- Morehead Elementary
- Northwood Elementary
- Page High (on Cone Elementary School's site and moving the biomedical/health sciences academy to this school)
- Peck Elementary (which would become a regional expeditionary K-8 magnet school)
- Southern High
- Sternberger Elementary
- Vandalia Elementary
- Washington Elementary (as a K-8 computer science magnet school)
- Weaver Academy
This is a list of the 19 schools, which are in the worst condition compared to the cost of replacement, slated for full renovations:
- Newcomers School (Academy at Smith site)
- Allen Middle
- Alternative Programs (Weaver site)
- Andrews High
- Erwin Montessori (Archer site)
- General Greene Elementary
- Grimsley High
- High Point Central High
- Jones K-8 (with an addition)
- Lincoln Academy 4-8
- Early College High School Leadership Academy (Swann site)
- Northeast High
- Parkview Village Elementary
- Penn-Griffen 6-12 VPA
- Sedgefield Elementary
- Shadybrook Elementary
- Smith High
- Welborn/Kearns 6-12
- Western High
This update comes after the district released a report in January stating that the district would need to spend $1.5 billion to fix old, crumbling schools and buildings.