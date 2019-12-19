× Former school superintendent charged with child sex crimes, blackmail

KAY COUNTY, Okla. — Long-time educator and former school superintendent Gary Young has been charged with several crimes after numerous allegations of sexual abuse surfaced against him dating back to 1985, KFOR reports.

Up until August of 2019, Gary Young was the superintendent of Peckham Public Schools, a district west of Newkirk. He’s been licensed with the state since 1978.

In a Board of Education meeting in August, the board voted for an emergency suspension of Young’s teaching and superintendent certificate along with the teaching certificates of two other Oklahoma educators accused of sexual misconduct.

Young appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 18, and was charged with three counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, two counts of cause/procure/permit injury or sex abuse to a child and one count of blackmail.

The dates of the crime span from 1985 to 2016.

According to court records, the conditions of his bond require house arrest with an ankle monitor, alcohol monitoring, daily check-ins with Alternative Sentencing Solutions, no firearms, no contact with victims, Peckham Schools staff members, or witnesses, and he is not allowed inside the township of Peckham.

The Peckham Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Johnie Decker as the interim. She has worked for Peckham Schools for 22 years and was previously the assistant superintendent under Gary Young.

Young is scheduled to be back in court on February 13, 2020.