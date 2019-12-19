× Former Gov. Pat McCrory considering run for Senate in 2022, setting up possibly primary battle against Rep. Mark Walker

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former Governor Pat McCrory said Thursday he’s considering a run for office for the first time since losing the governorship to Roy Cooper in 2016.

McCrory, a Republican, said he may run for United States Senate when Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) retires in 2022.

This decision sets up a potential primary battle between the former governor and U.S. Representative Mark Walker (R-NC).

Walker represents the 6th district, but, following redistricting, it is anticipated that his district is more likely to go to a Democrat.

The representative decided he would not seek reelection in 2020, and, instead, said he would consider running for Burr’s Senate seat in 2022.

Walker previously released the following statement:

“I believe the best way we can continue to serve the people of North Carolina is as a United States Senator. As I have always sought to have serving people supersede our ambition, I will dedicate my full heart and efforts to finishing my term in Congress. After we have secured more conservative policy and Republican electoral victories for North Carolina, we will take a look at the 2022 Senate race and we are thankful to have President Trump’s support. For 2020, our focus will be on helping our candidates for President, Senate, and Governor be successful.”

President Donald Trump reportedly told Walker he would “enthusiastically back his bid” for the Senate seat when Burr retires.

North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley released the following statement: