Efforts continue on rebuilding Siloam United Methodist Church in Denton one year after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON, N.C. -- It’s been one year since Siloam United Methodist Church in Denton was destroyed by fire.

The congregation is determined to rebuild on the property, despite facing some challenges.

“A year later I thought maybe we would be well on our way back to building another church, but it hasn't happened like that,” member Cathy Jackson said.

Pastor Scott Davis says the general expectation of the congregation is to preserve the historical look of the building.

The church has spent the last 12 months coordinating different fundraising efforts to go toward the rebuilding fund.

Davis didn’t have a dollar amount for what has been raised so far, only saying it’s not nearly enough.

“It could take $500,000 to $600,000 to build back even very similarly to what was here before. With any changes that could increase that cost,” Davis said.

In the meantime, church members are thankful for the ongoing community support and remain optimistic that they will reach their goal.

“We're all God's children and I think he's teaching us a lesson here. It's like Jeremiah 29:11, he knows the plans for us. Now he's teaching us patience. We just pray and wait and he's going to tell us when the time is right,” member Keith Jackson said.

Since the fire, Siloam United Methodist Church has been holding worship services at the Southern Theater and Event Center in Denton.