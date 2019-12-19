4 teenagers charged after woman’s car stolen while picking up child from High Point daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have released new information in the arrest of four juveniles who Davidson County deputies found in a stolen car.

On Monday, police responded to a report of a stolen silver 2009 Honda Accord at 700 Greensboro Road.

A woman to police she pulled up to the front door of a daycare to pick up her child.

While she was inside, she heard her car start up. She looked out and saw the car driving away.

Across the street, she saw a boy in a tan Jeep Cherokee wave at the boy driving her car.

The victim's Apple Watch was connected to the phone that she left in her car. Using this, police were able to follow the car to the 2500 block of Suffolk Avenue.

There, police found many of the woman's belongings but not the car.

A short time later, police found the tan Jeep Cherokee unoccupied in the area of Boundary Avenue in Daniel Brooks. Officers determined the Jeep was stolen in Winston-Salem.

On Wednesday, a patrol officer found the stolen Honda driving in the area of Hickory Chapel Road and Triangle Lake Road.

Officers tried to pull the car over on Martin Luther King Drive, but the driver kept going.

Police chased the car onto Interstate 85 Business south toward Davidson County.

Once over the county line, deputies took over the chase and were able to stop the car.

Deputies arrested four teenagers, including two 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old.

One of the 16-year-olds and the 14-year-old were taken to the juvenile detention center in Greensboro on secure custody orders.

The other 16-year-old and the 15-year-old were released to their guardians.

All four teens were charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

Investigators found a loaded gun magazine with no gun in the car.