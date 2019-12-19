× 2 charged in connection with robbery, shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people have been charged in connection with a robbery and shooting in High Point, according to a news release from High Point police.

Jamil T. Ray, 18, and Quantazia N. Gatewood, 18, are each charged with possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed gun, two counts of robbery with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Both were taken into custody after High Point police pulled over a car that matched the description of a car being used in recent violent crimes at East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and University Parkway on Wednesday.

When police searched the car, they found more than 100 grams of marijuana in the car, the release said. When Ray and Gatewood were later questioned at the police station, they admitted to their involvement in an armed robbery and shooting.

Police said the armed robbery happened on Dec. 15 in the 1800 block of Stoneybrook Drive. The shooting happened on Dec. 14 at 308 S. Scientific Street and one person was injured.

Both Ray and Gatewood are being held under $200,000 secured bonds.