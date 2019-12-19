14-year-old High Point Central High student arrested, accused of threatening to shoot another student

Posted 3:19 pm, December 19, 2019, by

High Point Central High School (WGHP file photo)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 14-year-old High Point Central High School student has been arrested after police say they threatening to shoot another student, according to a news release from High Point police.

High Point Central’s school resource officer got tips from several students about a threat of violence they saw on social media.

The offender threatened to come to the school from another city and shoot a student, police said.

Following an investigation, the SRO determined the person who made the threat was actually an enrolled High Point Central student who created a fake social media account.

The 14-year-old was arrested and confessed to making the threat, police said. The teen said they did it as a joke.

Pending charges on juvenile petitions will occur in the near future, police said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.