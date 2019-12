Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOW CAMP, N.C. -- The Ye Olde Country Kitchen in Snow Camp caught fire Wednesday, according to fire officials.

The call reporting the fire came in around 1:30 p.m.

The restaurant at 327 Drama Road was reportedly empty at the time of the fire.

The back of the restaurant was burning when officials arrived to put the fire out.

The fire is now under control.

Units from Alamance, Randolph and Chatham Counties responded.