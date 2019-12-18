× Would-be robbers drag man into home at gunpoint, scared off by armed wife

HOUSTON — A woman, armed with a gun, saved her husband when strangers tried to rob him at their Houston home, according to KTRK.

The man was working outside on Nov. 27 when he saw a black four-door vehicle slowly drive down his street.

Moments later, the car made a U-turn and drove directly to the home.

Two men reportedly got out and dragged the man inside, demanding money at gunpoint, KTRK reports.

That’s when his wife walked out of the bedroom with a gun.

Police say the woman pointed the gun at the would-be robbers.

The men shot in her direction before running out the door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or online at the Crime Stoppers website.