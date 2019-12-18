× Woman accused of trying to set boyfriend on fire for not celebrating her new job at Subway

AVONDALE, Ariz. — An Arizona woman said her boyfriend wouldn’t celebrate her new job with her, so she tried to set him on fire, according to court records, KPNX reports.

At about 9:15 p.m. Dec. 11, officers responded to a home near 119th Avenue in Avondale.

Officers say Kathy Elizabeth Jones, 46, was celebrating with two Smirnoff Ice drinks and two mixed drinks with rum after she found out she was hired at Subway.

She told officers she remembers being upset that her boyfriend wouldn’t celebrate with her but claims she does not remember what happened next.

Police report Jones doused her boyfriend with lighter fluid and threw matches at him, according to KPNX.

Her boyfriend then locked her out of the apartment, so she slammed against the door, damaging the doorjamb.

Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage.

She is being held on a $15,000 bond.