Walmart.com reveals North Carolina’s most purchased item of 2019

Looks like North Carolina is putting away the old to get ready for the new decade.

Walmart has released the #1 products purchased on Walmart.com for each state.

Some states invested in entertainment, like California which bought Nintendo Switch consoles or Oklahoma which bought up LEGOs.

North Carolina took the more practical route. The state’s top Walmart.com purchase for 2019 was Sterilite Storage Boxes.

If that sounds weird, don’t worry. The Tar Heel state’s neighbors also had some odd top products.

South Carolina seems to be full of some diehard fans of Nabisco’s saltine crackers.

Virginia’s been having some stomach issues and bought a whole bunch of Equate cimetidine acid reducer tablets.

Tennessee wants to be ready for anything with Equate all-purpose first aid kits.

And Georgia was a little late to the party buying a ton of Apple’s 2015 phone model, the iPhone 6S.

The company also revealed the most-purchased products in the United States for each year of the decade.