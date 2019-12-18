Person killed in shooting on South Holden Road in Greensboro identified as teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The person killed in a shooting on South Holden Road in Greensboro on Wednesday has been identified as a teen.

At about 12:49 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to South Holden Road, at Swan Street, on a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

At the scene, police found one person who had been shot and killed while riding as a passenger in a burgundy sedan.

Police later ruled the case a homicide.

On Wednesday evening, Greensboro police said the victim was 18-year-old Tymier Starks, of Greensboro.

Investigators have been speaking with the driver of the burgundy sedan.

Officers say a suspect or suspects drove away in a white sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.