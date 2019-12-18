Notarized letter from woman’s husband says she didn’t kill him after police found his body in her freezer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE, Utah — For almost a month, the crime tape on an elderly woman's door has stayed up.

"I've never seen anything like what's been going on," said James Kite, a resident at the retirement community.

Friends say they knew Jeanne Mathers was about to die when she quit receiving dialysis treatments.

But they didn't know her dead husband was lying inside a freezer for the past 10 years.

With questions swirling across her Tooele retirement community, police have been working to determine what exactly happened to her husband.

"Jeanne was, by all appearances, a very nice person," Evan Kline, another neighbor, said. "Very friendly. We've talked to her quite a bit and take her to doctor appointments."

Her neighbors say Mathers gave her neighbors a different story.

"The story that at least she was putting out was her husband walked out on her," Kline said.

According to a notarized letter found along with the body, the man's wife was not responsible for his death.

"It was notarized on December 2, 2008," said Sgt. Jeremy Hansen of the Tooele Police Department. "We believe he had a terminal illness."

Kline theorized, "Based on what I know now, I'd have to say it was probably the plan, yeah, for her to keep the money because it was her only source of income."

Even if she didn't kill him, not reporting her husband's death is illegal, especially when she continued to receive at least $170,000 of government payments.

"It's still creepy," Kite said. "I wouldn't want to live in an apartment with my dead husband or my dead wife."

Police say more pertinent details to the case were contained within the letter, but they are not planning on releasing that information at this time.