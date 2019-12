× North Carolina native Chris Daughtry revealed as Rottweiler on ‘The Masked Singer,’ finishes as runner-up

Chris Daughtry was revealed as the Rottweiler on the season finale of the second season of “The Masked Singer.”

The North Carolina native finished runner-up to comedian Wayne Brady, who was the fox.

Daughtry is the lead vocalist for the rock band Daughtry.

At the 50th Grammy Awards, the band was nominated for Best Rock Song for the single “It’s Not Over.”