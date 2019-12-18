New details emerge after 2 adults, juvenile injured in violent Winston-Salem home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- New details have emerged after a violent home invasion in Winston-Salem on Monday evening.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Winston-Salem police said the home was not randomly targeted and that it was being used to keep and sell illicit drugs. That, police say, is why the home was targeted.

Police also said that in addition to the three victims who were assaulted, 21-year-old Diego Daniel Quintero Fregozo was assaulted and taken from the home by the home invaders. Fregozo has not been seen since being taken from the home.

Officers were called to the 800 block of East Sprague Street at 5:51 p.m. on Monday.

The responding officers determined that around 3 p.m. a suspect approached the door of the residence and hit the man who answered the door with a gun.

Two other suspects came to the door and all three forced their way in.

The 26-year-old man who opened the door, a 25-year-old woman and a 15-year-old juvenile were all tied up and assaulted.

Winston-Salem police said a firearm, some type of blunt instrument, knives and a Taser were used in the assaults.

The 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman had severe injuries. The juvenile's injuries were minor. The three victims are expected to eventually recover from their injuries, Winston-Salem police said.

Winston-Salem police are still searching for the three suspects. On Wednesday, police released two surveillance images of vehicles believed to have been involved in the crime.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.