NC-based Bojangles to expand into 4 new states, China lifts ban on US poultry and more

Posted 6:34 am, December 18, 2019, by
Data pix.

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Bojangles which plans to expand into four states over the next 10 years, China which lifted its ban on U.S. poultry and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement which was sent on to the House of Representatives.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.