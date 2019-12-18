Man taken to hospital after shooting on South Holden Road in Greensboro

WATCH LIVE – US House to vote on impeachment of President Donald Trump after debate

Posted 1:29 pm, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:34PM, December 18, 2019
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are on scene after a reported shooting on South Holden Road at Swan Street in Greensboro.

At about 12:49 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

At the scene, police found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital. The severity of his injury is unclear.

Police closed South Holden Road from Patterson Stree to West Florida Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

