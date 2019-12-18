Local women makes Christmas candy sleds for Guilford County school employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Making Christmas sleds for employees across Guilford County Schools has become a Christmas tradition for T. Dianne Bellamy Small.

The Guilford County District 1 Board of Education representative started making the sleds when she served on the Greensboro City Council.

“I did all the fire departments in my district. I did police," Bellamy Small said. "One year, I did everybody in Water Resources, again 150 men, and you think about these are guys who are out there digging in your sewers, but they were treating these Christmas sleds like ‘oh, wow' that’s the best thing they ever got."

The gifts are made of candy that Bellamy Small assembles in such a way that they look like sleds.

Candy canes are the foundation.

She uses other candies to build the remaining portion.

This is the 15th year Bellamy Small has made the Christmas sleds.

She initially started doing this because she says giving helped her heal from a tragedy involving one of her sons.

“It was something he and I did together,” Bellamy Small said.

This year’s list of recipients includes staff at Ragsdale High School, Christine Joyner Greene Education Center and the central office for Guilford County Schools.

“I don’t have much, but this is my way of expressing ‘thank you’ to people who don’t get acknowledged," Bellamy Small.

She averages around 500 Christmas sleds each season.

She estimates that she’s made around 6,000 to date.