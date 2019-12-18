Watch Live at 9 a.m.: US House to vote on impeachment of President Donald Trump after debate

Firefighters rescued a German Shepherd after he got stuck in a tree chasing a cat

December 18, 2019

LATHROP, Calif. — For firefighters, it’s not that weird to rescue a cat from a tree.

Rescuing a German Shepherd from a tree? That’s a little weirder.

On Saturday, the Lanthrop Manteca Fire District in Lathrop, California, shared bizarre photos of a cat and a dog both stuck at the top of a tree.

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending.

Fire crews were able to climb up the tree with a ladder and carry the animals to freedom.

“We are all pretty sure he’ll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree,” the fire district said.

