Burlington trying to beautify city with new downtown trash plan

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington is trying to beautify their city with their new downtown trash plan. The city's public works department has joined forces with the Burlington Downtown Corporation in an effort to clean up city streets.

Starting Jan. 2, 2020, the city is taking away all large trash cans sitting outside of storefronts and along downtown sidewalks. Businesses will have to take their trash to dumpsters in five different zones around the city.

The city is strategically placing these dumpsters no more than 410 feet away from the businesses that use them and the dumpsters will be emptied at least twice a week in this beginning phase of the plan.

"They'll be serviced pretty frequently and then willing to revisit those as they collect data and determine if there are specific zones that are receiving higher traffic than others," said Jessica Pasion, executive director of Downtown Burlington Corporation.

City officials spent Wednesday afternoon handing out maps of the zones and letting owners know how the plan will work.

"My immediate reaction is that our city needs help with beautification," said Dawn Marvin, owner of Burlington Nutrition.

Not only will it take bulky, full trash cans out of downtown, but it'll also free up space for all visitors that walk or use devices to travel along the sidewalks.

"Part of that is being able to walk side by side with someone you're visiting downtown with," Pasion said.

While many people think it's a good idea, Marvin said it does provide a slight inconvenience for businesses.

"We're a little concerned about some of the different building operators at businesses hauling trash from their location to wherever the dumpsters are located but we're going to make it work," Marvin said.

Some of the dumpsters are already out and the rest will be placed by the end of the week and businesses are able to go ahead and start using them. Again, those other portable trash cans will be gone by Jan. 2.