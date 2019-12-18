4 juveniles arrested after Davidson County deputies find them in stolen car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Four juveniles were arrested after Davidson County deputies found them in a stolen car.

The car was reportedly taken from outside a High Point daycare after police say a mother left it running while picking up her daughter.

This is one of three thefts in the city recently.

Another one happened at the Speedway on North Main Street.

Shalonda Hayman is used to working late nights, but Monday’s shift was especially exhausting.

She stopped at the Speedway convenience store on North Main Street just before 2:00 a.m. Within two minutes of walking inside, her car was gone.

“At first, I thought I was dreaming because I was so tired," Hayman said. "I had just did ten hours and then it was like 'oh, no my car really is gone.'"

She made a mistake that police say is not uncommon. She left her car unlocked and the keys accessible.

“You’re making yourself a soft target for someone to walk past and look inside your vehicle and see a crime of opportunity,” said Lt. Matt Truitt with the High Point Police Department.

Hayman knows this situation could have been worse.

“I was just happy that I wasn’t actually out there when this happened because it could have went so many different ways,” Hayman said.

Lt. Truitt tells FOX8 vehicle thefts are up 35 percent from last year.

“With technology today, just remember that someone’s always watching you,” Lt. Truitt said.

Now that it’s getting colder, officers want to remind you to not leave your cars running to warm up without you inside.

“Just be cautious. That’s literally all I can say. Be cautious. If you get out of your vehicle, take your keys. Lock it up,” Hayman said.

Law enforcement officials found Hayman’s car through GPS tracking. It was found in Greensboro.

They’re still searching for the suspects who stole it.