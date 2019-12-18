$2 million High Point project for roads has businesses concerned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Get ready to dodge road construction in High Point starting in January.

North Main Street, near Lexington Avenue, will be narrowed down to one lane in either direction.

25,000 cars a day drive by dozens of businesses along North Main Street.

The new businesses keep popping up.

"Cindy Lou's Boutique opened in May of this year," said owner Cindy Cecil.

Established businesses also remain hot spots.

"We've been here approximately 30 years," said Tammy Koenig, the General Manager of Tom's Place.

But change is in the air.

"They're going to shut the intersection down and take it down to one lane," Koenig said.

The more than $2 million project also involves shutting down part of Lexington Avenue and detouring drivers around a section of North Main Street.

Scott Dingus, a civil engineer with the city of High Point, says these changes are necessary.

"[The] underground water lines. Some of the lines date back to 1906, so they need to be replaced," Dingus said. "[There will be] stamped crosswalks and pedestrian refuge islands."

Other plans include repaving the roads and adding traffic signal masts.

Local businesses are concerned.

"Any time that road constructions occur in an area, traffic will slow down and cause some disturbances," Cecil said.

"It's probably going to slow businesses down here," Koenig said. "It was a matter of talking with the staff, saying guys get ready to save, save, save."

But both women are hopeful these improvements will be worth it and help High Point grow even more.

"Any time there is growth and change, there is pain. Hopefully, we can work through this together and the locals will support us," Cecil said. "I hope that over time, you know, we can get the uptown walking district."

Dingus tells FOX8 they know local businesses are concerned and will try to maintain access to them.

"We're doing our best to keep the impact as low as possible," Dingus said.

All of the roads will reopen for about two or three weeks during the Furniture Market.

Crews hope to get as much done before then, so the project won't get delayed.

Work is expected to begin after Jan. 5.