WANTED: Second suspect identified after woman found dead with gunshot wound near Randolph County bridge

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A second suspect has been identified in the kidnapping and murder of Soledad Ortiz of Asheboro, according to a news release.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division identified the second man that was with Ortiz the day preceding her death as Elin Novel Mejia, 35, of Charlotte.

On Nov. 4, Juan Carlos Matomoros-Godoy, 25, of Middlesex, was charged with murder in the death of 44-year-old Ortiz as well as first-degree kidnapping.

Ortiz was shot multiple times.

At about 1:23 a.m. on Oct. 31, deputies responded to a report of a body found near Lake Lucas Bridge on Old Lexington Road.

At the scene, they found the body of Ortiz in a grassy area on the shoulder, about 10 feet from the pavement.

Deputies said she had been shot, and the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

Shell casings were also found in the area.

Warrants for Mejia's arrest were issued for felony murder and felony first-degree kidnapping.

Law enforcement has not been successful in locating Mejia, according to the news release.

Anyone with information regarding Mejia is urged to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (336)318-6699 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (336) 672-Crime or 7463.