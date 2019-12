Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Muchie, (pronounced Moochie) is our Pet of the Week!

She is a sweet, sweet girl whose owner is ill and can no longer care for her.

She loves people and other dogs and is very calm and relaxed.

Muchie is current on her vaccines, is spayed and comes with 30-days of free pet insurance.

The adoption fee is only $20 and this senior girl would make a wonderful companion to someone looking to share her friendship and love.

For more information, contact Burlington Animal Services at (336) 578-0343.