Man hit, killed by car while walking on Burlington road

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was hit by a car and died Monday night in Burlington, according to police.
At about 10:52 p.m. Monday, police responded to a crash on Danbrook Road, near Mackintosh Drive.
At the scene, officers found 56-year-old Vicente Hernandez lying beside the road. He later died.
Police say Hernandez was walking in the road when he was hit by a 2004 Toyota Camry.
The driver was not believed to be impaired or speeding.
No charges have been filed.
Police ask anyone with information to call the department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.
36.095692 -79.437799