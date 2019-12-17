Man hit, killed by car while walking on Burlington road

Posted 6:35 am, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01AM, December 17, 2019
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was hit by a car and died Monday night in Burlington, according to police.

At about 10:52 p.m. Monday, police responded to a crash on Danbrook Road, near Mackintosh Drive.

At the scene, officers found 56-year-old Vicente Hernandez lying beside the road. He later died.

Police say Hernandez was walking in the road when he was hit by a 2004 Toyota Camry.

The driver was not believed to be impaired or speeding.

No charges have been filed.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.

