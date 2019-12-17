Man accused of breaking into 11 High Point businesses
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has been arrested and is accused of breaking into 11 different High Point businesses, according to a news release from High Point police.
Stephen A. Bolton, 37, is charged with 11 counts of felony breaking and entering.
Officers arrested Bolton last week after they say he ran a stoplight.
When they pulled him over and ran his information, they recognized his car from the surveillance videos in the break-ins, all of which were just blocks away from each other near North Main Street and Lexington Avenue.
Bolton is being held under a $20,000 secured bond.
35.955692 -80.005318