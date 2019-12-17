Greensboro business owner says he is fed up after burglaries, lack of communication from police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. --A local business owner reached out to FOX8 after he says someone or a group of people burglarized his store four times in the last few months. The last break-in happened sometime between Dec. 13 and 14.

“If they do it one more time I will definitely go out of business because I am behind on bills,” said Abdoulaye Amadou, the owner of AC Wireless Inc.

Amadou says he feels like Greensboro police aren’t doing enough to solve and reduce the crimes at his cellphone shop on Spring Garden Street. He’s especially frustrated with the lack of communication.

“It has been hard to get in touch with them,” Amadou said. “I have called the office at least six or seven times and left a message.”

He first told FOX8 that he was considering suing the police department, but later said he just wants them to step it up.

“You start fearing for your safety because when you see things happening over and over, you never know,” Amadou said.

A spokesperson for the police department said the cases are still active and it is likely whoever did this is the same person or group of people that keep coming back. They take things like cellphones, money and other electronics.

“I’m hoping that they get those people and arrest them,” Amadou said.

Amadou and his landlord also hope police do a better job of protecting businesses and communicating with them.

“We are requesting a channel or a way for us to be able to reach them,” Amadou said.

On Tuesday afternoon, community resource officers with Greensboro police came to the store to give the owner some tips on how to better secure the place.

They told FOX8 burglaries aren’t necessarily a problem in that area, just at that business.

A spokesperson at the police department said they encourage business owners to get in contact with their community resource officers. They can find them by going on the city website, clicking on community engagement and finding their neighborhood.