Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIBSONVILLE, N.C — This time of year, people are not only focused on buying nice holiday gifts. They also want to give something that's truly unforgettable.

Brad Jones has a closer look at Once Upon a Chocolate, a local company that gives Made in North Carolina chocolate a whole new look.

Find out more by going to the Once Upon a Chocolate website or stop by the shop at 139 Piedmont Ave. in Gibsonville.