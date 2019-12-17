× Free valet parking in downtown Greensboro December 21 and 22

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro Incorporated (DGI) will offer free valet parking to downtown visitors Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to encourage people to support local shops and restaurants in the waning days of the holiday season. Those interested can pull up in front of the Elm Street Center, 203 S. Elm Street, on either day to take advantage of the quick and easy free parking service.

While downtown on Saturday, visitors can also hop aboard a free trolley running downtown from 1 to 5 p.m., as part of a collaboration between Triad Local First and DGI.

“If you still have some holiday shopping to do, head downtown this Saturday or Sunday, valet your car for free and find those unique gift items offered by our local retailers. Enjoy delicious food and drinks from our restaurants – make this your weekend destination,” said Zack Matheny, DGI President and CEO. “When you come downtown, you’re not just supporting local business owners, your supporting your neighbors. The dollars you spend stay in our community.”

The complimentary valet service is an additional initiative offered as part of DGI’s month-long “Downtown in December” program, which included the Festival of Lights, Holiday Parade, SantaCon, Santa at the Biltmore, and Piedmont Winterfest.

For additional information on the free valet service and Downtown In December events, visit the website.