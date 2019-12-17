Final push for Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem’s Angel Tree Program; still short on gifts for 500 kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem needs your help pulling off a Christmas miracle.

Starting Thursday, it will be delivering gifts to 5,000 kids in the community through its Angel Tree Program, but as of Tuesday night it is still short on gifts for nearly 500 children.

"We need to get enough gifts so these children will have a merry Christmas morning," said Bob Campbell, director of marketing and public relations at the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem.

The goal is for each child to receive at least three toys. If you do the math, that's still 1,500 more bicycles, scooters and dolls that need to fill the Christmas distribution center.

So in the spirit of Christmas, the Salvation Army is asking for your help. The greatest need is gifts for kids ages 10 to 12.

"It's great to get stuff on Christmas morning, but we all know the feeling it's just as good when a loved one or child opens that gift that you got for them," Campbell said.

Volunteers know firsthand what is at stake if bags at the warehouse leave empty.

"A lot of us here while we are doing it, it kind of gets emotional to see all the children's names and all the toys that you are individually grabbing and putting in the bags for these kids, so it's pretty special," said David Templeton, a Salvation Army volunteer.

You can drop off donations at the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem's office at 1255 N. Trade St. The nonprofit will accept donations until the close of business on Wednesday.