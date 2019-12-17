Employees wait at Christmas party as company owner dies en route

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — A company owner and his wife were killed on their way to a company Christmas dinner as employees awaited their arrival, according to the Martinsville Bulletin.

Charlie Bradshaw, the president of Triangle Electric Corporation, and his wife, Sherri, were on their way to the Sirloin House in Martinsville on Friday evening.

On Bouldin Road, a tree fell on the Bradshaws’ SUV, killing them.

The Bradshaws’ twin grandchildren, who were described by a family friend as elementary-aged, were in the back seat and were not injured.

“He was a very fine gentleman and was very caring and committed to the community, the employees, and the company. He’ll be greatly missed. He was an outstanding leader,” said Mark Wingfield, a longtime Triangle Electric employee and personal friend of Bradshaw’s.

Wingfield said Bradshaw’s son Mike will take over the business.