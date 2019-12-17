Charlotte named home of 30th Major League Soccer franchise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte on Tuesday was named home of the 30th Major League Soccer franchise.

MLS Commissioners Don Garber joined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles for Tuesday’s announcement held at the Mint Museum.

Major League Soccer is a professional soccer league. The season starts in March and runs through October, and clubs play 34 games each year.

WSOC reports the franchise in Charlotte will build its headquarters and practice facilities at the old Eastland Mall site.

Garber said during Tuesday’s announcement that Charlotte’s MLS team will be on the field in 2021.

https://twitter.com/MLS/status/1206956393976213504585260548