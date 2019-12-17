Best STEM gifts for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While children always love finding a train set or doll under the Christmas tree, you may be looking for a gift that stimulates their brain, such as a STEM gift.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math, and these type of gifts not only entertain your children, but also teach them many valuable skills, such as coding.

You can find STEM gifts for children of all ages that help prepare them for the future, while having fun at the same time.

A few examples could be junior electronics exploration, math dice games, robot activity sets, microscopes, magnetic tiles and chemistry sets.