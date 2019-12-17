At least 1 person seriously injured after crash involving garbage truck in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Winston-Salem, according to police.
At about 6:29 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Reidsville Road.
Police say two vehicles were involved, and at least one patient was taken to a hospital with a serious injury.
It appears a car ran into the back of a garbage truck.
Officers could not say how many people were injured.
The 4000 block of Reidsville Road is closed. Police ask the public to use alternate routes through the area.
36.115701 -80.186529