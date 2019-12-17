At least 1 person seriously injured after crash involving garbage truck in Winston-Salem

Posted 8:38 am, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:54AM, December 17, 2019
Data pix.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 6:29 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Reidsville Road.

Police say two vehicles were involved, and at least one patient was taken to a hospital with a serious injury.

It appears a car ran into the back of a garbage truck.

Officers could not say how many people were injured.

The 4000 block of Reidsville Road is closed. Police ask the public to use alternate routes through the area.

