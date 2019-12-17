Amber and her brother are looking for her Forever Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amber, who is 8 years old, is looking for a Forever Family

Child Advocate Joy White says Amber is in a sibling group with her 7-year-old brother Connor, and they are each other's best friends.

"She loves people very well and she can be so affectionate," White says of Amber, who hopes to be a veterinarian some day.

"They are both so creative," White said of the siblings. "They love to do art projects."

"I think they will bring excitement. I think for the right family it is going to be a family that is full of warmth, and laughter, and love."