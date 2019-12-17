91-year-old woman, 62-year-old man found shot to death in Winston-Salem home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 3:43 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of people shot at a home at 3984 Ebert Road.

At the scene, officers found 91-year-old Helen Forster North and 62-year-old Eric Allen North, who lived together at the home.

Both had suffered gunshot wounds, and EMS pronounced them dead at the scene.

Police say a family member had stopped by earlier to check on them and found them shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.