91-year-old woman, 62-year-old man found shot to death in Winston-Salem home

Posted 6:14 am, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:16AM, December 17, 2019
Data pix.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 3:43 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of people shot at a home at 3984 Ebert Road.

At the scene, officers found 91-year-old Helen Forster North and 62-year-old Eric Allen North, who lived together at the home.

Both had suffered gunshot wounds, and EMS pronounced them dead at the scene.

Police say a family member had stopped by earlier to check on them and found them shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

