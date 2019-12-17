91-year-old woman, 62-year-old man found shot to death in Winston-Salem home ruled murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home in Winston-Salem in what police say was a murder-suicide, according to a news release.

At about 3:43 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of people shot at a home at 3984 Ebert Road.

At the scene, officers found 91-year-old Helen Forster North and 62-year-old Eric Allen North, who lived together at the home.

Both had suffered gunshot wounds and EMS pronounced them dead at the scene.

Police say a family member had stopped by earlier to check on them and found them shot.

Based on evidence from the scene and preliminary findings from autopsies, police believe Eric North fatally shot Helen North and fatally shot himself.

Taking into account Helen North's death, Winston-Salem police say there have now been 29 homicides in the city in 2019.