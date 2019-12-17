× 6-year-old boy, 5-year-old girl found safe after disappearing from front yard in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two children that have been missing for more than 48 hours in Florida have been found safe, WJAX reports.

Braxton Williams, 6, who is reportedly on the autism spectrum, and his sister, 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams, were reported missing at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

There were last seen playing in front of a home at about 11:30 a.m.

Both children were found safe in the woods not far from their home on Tuesday afternoon, according to WJAX.